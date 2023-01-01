Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Buick Encore

49,200 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

705-728-2422

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Encore

2017 Buick Encore

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Encore

Premium

Location

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

  1. 10041432
  2. 10041432
  3. 10041432
  4. 10041432
  5. 10041432
  6. 10041432
  7. 10041432
  8. 10041432
  9. 10041432
  10. 10041432
  11. 10041432
  12. 10041432
  13. 10041432
  14. 10041432
  15. 10041432
  16. 10041432
  17. 10041432
  18. 10041432
  19. 10041432
  20. 10041432
  21. 10041432
  22. 10041432
  23. 10041432
  24. 10041432
  25. 10041432
  26. 10041432
  27. 10041432
  28. 10041432
  29. 10041432
Contact Seller

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
49,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10041432
  • Stock #: U25657
  • VIN: KL4CJHSM3HB184336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U25657
  • Mileage 49,200 KM

Vehicle Description

G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore!

Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders!

Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America.

Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models.

Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 95,664 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SPORT
 223,261 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
184,593 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Email G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-728-XXXX

(click to show)

705-728-2422

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory