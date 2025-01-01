Menu
Looking for a touch of luxury and performance? Feast your eyes on this sleek, black 2017 Cadillac ATS AWD, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This beauty is a head-turner, boasting a sophisticated design and the renowned Cadillac driving experience. With only 125,800km on the odometer, this sedan is ready to deliver years of stylish and comfortable driving. Imagine yourself cruising the streets in this elegant machine, enjoying the comfort and thrill that only a Cadillac can provide.

Inside, youll find a well-appointed gray interior that complements the ATSs sporty yet refined character. The powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo engine ensures spirited performance, while the automatic transmission makes for effortless driving. This All-Wheel Drive model offers confident handling in all weather conditions, making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads.

Here are five features that make this Cadillac ATS a must-see:

Luxury and Comfort: Sink into the premium leather seats and experience a truly comfortable ride.
Panoramic Views: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the added convenience of the sunroof.
Turbocharged Performance: Experience the thrill of a responsive and powerful engine.
All-Weather Confidence: With All-Wheel Drive, youll be ready for any road condition.
Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the ATSs sleek and modern exterior.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Used
125,800KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,800 KM

Looking for a touch of luxury and performance? Feast your eyes on this sleek, black 2017 Cadillac ATS AWD, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This beauty is a head-turner, boasting a sophisticated design and the renowned Cadillac driving experience. With only 125,800km on the odometer, this sedan is ready to deliver years of stylish and comfortable driving. Imagine yourself cruising the streets in this elegant machine, enjoying the comfort and thrill that only a Cadillac can provide.

Inside, you'll find a well-appointed gray interior that complements the ATS's sporty yet refined character. The powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo engine ensures spirited performance, while the automatic transmission makes for effortless driving. This All-Wheel Drive model offers confident handling in all weather conditions, making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads.

Here are five features that make this Cadillac ATS a must-see:

  • Luxury and Comfort: Sink into the premium leather seats and experience a truly comfortable ride.
  • Panoramic Views: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the added convenience of the sunroof.
  • Turbocharged Performance: Experience the thrill of a responsive and powerful engine.
  • All-Weather Confidence: With All-Wheel Drive, you'll be ready for any road condition.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the ATS's sleek and modern exterior.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats

$15,995 + taxes & licensing

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

