2017 Cadillac ATS
AWD WITH LEATHER & SUNROOF!!
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,800 KM
Looking for a touch of luxury and performance? Feast your eyes on this sleek, black 2017 Cadillac ATS AWD, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This beauty is a head-turner, boasting a sophisticated design and the renowned Cadillac driving experience. With only 125,800km on the odometer, this sedan is ready to deliver years of stylish and comfortable driving. Imagine yourself cruising the streets in this elegant machine, enjoying the comfort and thrill that only a Cadillac can provide.
Inside, you'll find a well-appointed gray interior that complements the ATS's sporty yet refined character. The powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo engine ensures spirited performance, while the automatic transmission makes for effortless driving. This All-Wheel Drive model offers confident handling in all weather conditions, making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads.
Here are five features that make this Cadillac ATS a must-see:
- Luxury and Comfort: Sink into the premium leather seats and experience a truly comfortable ride.
- Panoramic Views: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the added convenience of the sunroof.
- Turbocharged Performance: Experience the thrill of a responsive and powerful engine.
- All-Weather Confidence: With All-Wheel Drive, you'll be ready for any road condition.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the ATS's sleek and modern exterior.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
