2017 Chevrolet Camaro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

THE CAMARO HAS DUAL EXHAUST AND A SUNROOF!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Remote Engine Start

Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat Exterior Aluminum Wheels Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST

Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.