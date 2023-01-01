Menu
2017 Chevrolet Camaro

115,800 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT RS PACKAGE/PUSH BUTTON START/NEW TIRES!!

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT RS PACKAGE/PUSH BUTTON START/NEW TIRES!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9708319
  • VIN: 1G1FB1RX2H0121543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 115,800 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY, THE CAMARO GET A TURBOCHARGED FOUR-CYLINDER ENGINE, GOOD FOR 275 HORSEPOWER, 295 POUND-FEET OF TORQUE, AND A SPRINT TO 100 KMS IN AS FEW AS 5.4 SECONDS WOW!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, PROXIMITEY KEY, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
