2017 Chevrolet Camaro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9708319

9708319 VIN: 1G1FB1RX2H0121543

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 115,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.