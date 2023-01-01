$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2017 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT RS PACKAGE/PUSH BUTTON START/NEW TIRES!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
115,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9708319
- VIN: 1G1FB1RX2H0121543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 115,800 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY, THE CAMARO GET A TURBOCHARGED FOUR-CYLINDER ENGINE, GOOD FOR 275 HORSEPOWER, 295 POUND-FEET OF TORQUE, AND A SPRINT TO 100 KMS IN AS FEW AS 5.4 SECONDS WOW!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, PROXIMITEY KEY, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
