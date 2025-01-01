$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD CREW CAB WITH HARD TONNEAU COVER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a tough and reliable pickup that's ready for work or weekend adventures? Check out this 2017 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This rugged silver beauty is powered by a responsive 3.6L V6 engine and boasts the go-anywhere capability of 4-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating both city streets and off-road trails. With its comfortable gray interior and a practical crew cab configuration, you can bring along your crew and gear. This well-maintained Colorado has a proven track record and only 94,100 km on the odometer.
This 2017 Colorado isn't just about brawn; it's also equipped with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The hard tonneau cover provides secure storage for your cargo, protecting it from the elements and prying eyes. The automatic transmission makes driving a breeze, while the crew cab offers ample space for passengers. This truck is ready for whatever you throw at it.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this Colorado:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence!
- Hard Tonneau Cover: Keep your cargo safe, secure, and out of sight.
- 3.6L V6 Engine: Experience powerful performance and impressive capability.
- Crew Cab: Bring your friends and family along for the ride!
- Silver Exterior: Turn heads with this stylish and classic colour!
The price includes our Advantage Package. Give us a call today for more information (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
