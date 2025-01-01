Menu
Looking for a stylish and efficient ride? Check out this stunning 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT RS PACKAGE, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sporty hatchback is ready to turn heads with its eye-catching blue exterior and sleek design. Inside, youll find a comfortable gray interior, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With 136,700km on the odometer, this Cruze offers plenty of life and value.

Under the hood, youll find a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, providing a fantastic balance of performance and fuel economy. This Cruze is equipped with an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, making for a smooth and responsive driving experience. Plus, the convenient 4-door design and hatchback body style give you plenty of room for passengers and cargo.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

136,700 KM

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT RS PACKAGE SUNROOF!!

12689352

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT RS PACKAGE SUNROOF!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE6SM6HS536266

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and efficient ride? Check out this stunning 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT RS PACKAGE, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sporty hatchback is ready to turn heads with its eye-catching blue exterior and sleek design. Inside, you'll find a comfortable gray interior, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With 136,700km on the odometer, this Cruze offers plenty of life and value.

Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, providing a fantastic balance of performance and fuel economy. This Cruze is equipped with an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, making for a smooth and responsive driving experience. Plus, the convenient 4-door design and hatchback body style give you plenty of room for passengers and cargo.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Chevrolet Cruze