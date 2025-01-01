$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT WITH RS PACKAGE/SUNROOF!!
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT WITH RS PACKAGE/SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and efficient ride? Check out this stunning 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek blue hatchback is ready to turn heads with its sporty RS Package and a bright sunroof, perfect for soaking up the Canadian sunshine. With a practical four-door design and a comfortable grey interior, this Cruze offers a perfect blend of practicality and style. Plus, with only 136,700km on the odometer, this car has plenty of life left!
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze. This front-wheel-drive Cruze is designed for fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance, making it an excellent choice for navigating city streets or hitting the open highway. Don't miss your chance to experience the perfect combination of fun and functionality! Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to take this beauty for a spin!
Here are some of the features that make this Cruze a standout:
- RS Package: Get ready to experience a sportier look and feel with the added flair of the RS Package, including unique design elements inside and out!
- Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the convenience of a sunroof, making every drive a scenic adventure.
- Turbocharged Engine: Experience the thrill of a responsive 1.4L Turbo engine that delivers punchy performance when you need it.
- Hatchback Design: Enjoy the extra versatility of a hatchback, with ample cargo space for all your gear.
- Fuel-Efficient: This Cruze is engineered for excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100