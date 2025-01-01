Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a stylish and efficient ride? Check out this stunning 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek blue hatchback is ready to turn heads with its sporty RS Package and a bright sunroof, perfect for soaking up the Canadian sunshine. With a practical four-door design and a comfortable grey interior, this Cruze offers a perfect blend of practicality and style. Plus, with only 136,700km on the odometer, this car has plenty of life left!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Under the hood, youll find a responsive 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze. This front-wheel-drive Cruze is designed for fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance, making it an excellent choice for navigating city streets or hitting the open highway. Dont miss your chance to experience the perfect combination of fun and functionality! Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to take this beauty for a spin!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are some of the features that make this Cruze a standout:</p><ol style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important; margin: 1.25em !important 0px 1.25em !important 0px;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important; margin: 0.5em !important 0px 0.5em !important 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>RS Package:</span> Get ready to experience a sportier look and feel with the added flair of the RS Package, including unique design elements inside and out!</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important; margin: 0.5em !important 0px 0.5em !important 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Sunroof:</span> Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the convenience of a sunroof, making every drive a scenic adventure.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important; margin: 0.5em !important 0px 0.5em !important 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Turbocharged Engine:</span> Experience the thrill of a responsive 1.4L Turbo engine that delivers punchy performance when you need it.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important; margin: 0.5em !important 0px 0.5em !important 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Hatchback Design:</span> Enjoy the extra versatility of a hatchback, with ample cargo space for all your gear.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important; margin: 0.5em !important 0px 0.5em !important 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Fuel-Efficient:</span> This Cruze is engineered for excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.</li></ol><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

136,700 KM

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
LT WITH RS PACKAGE/SUNROOF!!

12807781

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
136,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE6SM6HS536265

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,700 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze