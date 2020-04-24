2017 Chevrolet Cruze...

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)

Requires Subscription

