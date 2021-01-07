Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

93,100 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

LT WITH SUNROOF!!

Location

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

93,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6514192
  • Stock #: 2390E
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM4HS595441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,100 KM

Vehicle Description

THE CRUZE LT HAS A SUNROOF AND PUSH BUTTON START!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH PROXIMITEY KEY, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

