2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

THE EQUINOX HAS HAD ONE OWNER AND IS ACCIDENT FREE!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Bluetooth Connection

