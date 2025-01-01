Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this stunning 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek blue Impala boasts a comfortable grey interior with partial leather seats, perfect for those long drives or daily commutes. With just 137,600km on the odometer, this beauty is ready to provide years of dependable service. The powerful yet efficient 3.6L V6 engine ensures a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, while the automatic transmission makes for effortless gear changes.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This Impala is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and keep you safe on the road. The four-door sedan body style offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and individuals alike. This front-wheel-drive sedan is a great choice for all driving conditions. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this impressive vehicle in person!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are five of the Impalas features that will have you saying Wow!:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Partial Leather Seats</span>: Sink into luxurious comfort every time you get behind the wheel.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine</span>: Experience responsive acceleration and confident performance.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Sleek Blue Exterior</span>: Turn heads with this eye-catching colour.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Spacious Sedan Design</span>: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Automatic Transmission</span>: Cruise effortlessly with smooth gear changes.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call at (705)797-1100</p>

2017 Chevrolet Impala

137,600 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Impala

LT WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!!

Watch This Vehicle
12804547

2017 Chevrolet Impala

LT WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1753722367533
  2. 1753722368239
  3. 1753722368711
  4. 1753722369180
  5. 1753722369654
  6. 1753722370131
  7. 1753722370603
  8. 1753722371033
  9. 1753722371504
  10. 1753722371954
  11. 1753722372425
  12. 1753722372857
  13. 1753722373303
  14. 1753722373732
  15. 1753722374166
  16. 1753722374625
  17. 1753722375084
  18. 1753722375555
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1105S35H9113509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this stunning 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek blue Impala boasts a comfortable grey interior with partial leather seats, perfect for those long drives or daily commutes. With just 137,600km on the odometer, this beauty is ready to provide years of dependable service. The powerful yet efficient 3.6L V6 engine ensures a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, while the automatic transmission makes for effortless gear changes.

This Impala is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and keep you safe on the road. The four-door sedan body style offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and individuals alike. This front-wheel-drive sedan is a great choice for all driving conditions. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this impressive vehicle in person!

Here are five of the Impala's features that will have you saying "Wow!":

  • Partial Leather Seats: Sink into luxurious comfort every time you get behind the wheel.
  • Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Experience responsive acceleration and confident performance.
  • Sleek Blue Exterior: Turn heads with this eye-catching colour.
  • Spacious Sedan Design: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
  • Automatic Transmission: Cruise effortlessly with smooth gear changes.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call at (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SUPER CREW WITH BACK UP TRAILER ASSIST!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT SUPER CREW WITH BACK UP TRAILER ASSIST!! 109,300 KM SOLD
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson LIMITED NAVIGATION/LEATHER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson LIMITED NAVIGATION/LEATHER!! 108,100 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV PUSH BUTTON START/GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SV PUSH BUTTON START/GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! 115,600 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Chevrolet Impala