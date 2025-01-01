$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Impala
LT WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this stunning 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek blue Impala boasts a comfortable grey interior with partial leather seats, perfect for those long drives or daily commutes. With just 137,600km on the odometer, this beauty is ready to provide years of dependable service. The powerful yet efficient 3.6L V6 engine ensures a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, while the automatic transmission makes for effortless gear changes.
This Impala is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and keep you safe on the road. The four-door sedan body style offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and individuals alike. This front-wheel-drive sedan is a great choice for all driving conditions. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this impressive vehicle in person!
Here are five of the Impala's features that will have you saying "Wow!":
- Partial Leather Seats: Sink into luxurious comfort every time you get behind the wheel.
- Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Experience responsive acceleration and confident performance.
- Sleek Blue Exterior: Turn heads with this eye-catching colour.
- Spacious Sedan Design: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Automatic Transmission: Cruise effortlessly with smooth gear changes.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call at (705)797-1100
Eckert Auto Sales
