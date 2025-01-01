Menu
2017 Chevrolet Malibu

77,800 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

12161286

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZE5ST4HF230710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to hit the road in style and comfort with this sleek 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This red beauty boasts a spacious and stylish interior with gray upholstery, perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful yet fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, making this sedan an absolute pleasure to drive. With just 77,800km on the odometer, this Malibu is ready for many more miles of adventure.

This Malibu LT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry to the safety of anti-lock brakes and a rearview camera, you'll be driving with confidence. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the convenience of heated mirrors and power seats.

Here are five of this Malibu LT's most enticing features:

  • Push Button Start: Start your engine with the touch of a button for added convenience and a sense of luxury.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable on chilly mornings with heated mirrors that provide clear visibility.
  • Rearview Camera: Maneuver with confidence and peace of mind thanks to a rearview camera that provides a clear view behind your vehicle.
  • Power Seats: Find your perfect driving position with adjustable power seats for ultimate comfort and control.
  • SiriusXM Radio: Enjoy a world of entertainment with SiriusXM Radio, offering a wide variety of channels and music options.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and feature-packed Chevrolet Malibu LT. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today for a test drive and experience the joy of driving this stylish and comfortable sedan!

For more information call us today at (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Chevrolet Malibu