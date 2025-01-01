$15,995+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to hit the open road in style and comfort with this sleek 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT! This red beauty is sure to turn heads with its sharp lines and sporty design. Inside, you'll be greeted by a spacious and modern cabin with gray cloth upholstery. The 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine delivers impressive power and fuel efficiency, making it perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures. With only 77,800 km on the odometer, this Malibu is still in great shape and ready for many more miles of reliable driving.
The Malibu LT is packed with features that enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, the safety of a rearview camera and a security system, and the comfort of heated mirrors and power seats. The Bluetooth connectivity allows you to stay connected while on the go, while the SiriusXM Radio keeps you entertained with your favorite stations. Whether you're driving solo or with passengers, the Malibu LT has you covered with its split rear seat, providing ample space for both people and cargo.
This pre-owned 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT is a fantastic choice for drivers looking for a stylish, comfortable, and reliable sedan. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the Malibu's performance and features firsthand.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
