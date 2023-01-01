Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

99,918 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

LT

Location

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10616583
  • Stock #: 28630UQ
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC1HZ367794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,918 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

