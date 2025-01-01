$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT TRUE NORTH EDITION/Z71 PACKAGE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 110,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a rugged and reliable pickup that can handle the toughest Canadian conditions? Feast your eyes on this striking 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT TRUE NORTH EDITION/Z71 PACKAGE, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This powerful truck boasts a commanding presence in a beautiful blue exterior, and with only 110,500 km on the odometer, it's ready for many more adventures. Inside, you'll find a comfortable gray interior that provides a perfect blend of functionality and style. This Silverado is equipped to tackle anything you throw its way, whether it's work or play.
Under the hood, you'll find a robust 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring you have the power you need, when you need it. The 4-wheel drive system makes navigating snowy roads and off-road trails a breeze. This Silverado is built to conquer Canadian winters and the demands of everyday life.
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.
