Looking for a rugged and reliable pickup that can handle the toughest Canadian conditions? Feast your eyes on this striking 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT TRUE NORTH EDITION/Z71 PACKAGE, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This powerful truck boasts a commanding presence in a beautiful blue exterior, and with only 110,500 km on the odometer, its ready for many more adventures. Inside, youll find a comfortable gray interior that provides a perfect blend of functionality and style. This Silverado is equipped to tackle anything you throw its way, whether its work or play.

Under the hood, youll find a robust 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring you have the power you need, when you need it. The 4-wheel drive system makes navigating snowy roads and off-road trails a breeze. This Silverado is built to conquer Canadian winters and the demands of everyday life.

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

110,500 KM

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

VIN 3GCUKRECXHG322350

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 110,500 KM

Looking for a rugged and reliable pickup that can handle the toughest Canadian conditions? Feast your eyes on this striking 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT TRUE NORTH EDITION/Z71 PACKAGE, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This powerful truck boasts a commanding presence in a beautiful blue exterior, and with only 110,500 km on the odometer, it's ready for many more adventures. Inside, you'll find a comfortable gray interior that provides a perfect blend of functionality and style. This Silverado is equipped to tackle anything you throw its way, whether it's work or play.

Under the hood, you'll find a robust 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring you have the power you need, when you need it. The 4-wheel drive system makes navigating snowy roads and off-road trails a breeze. This Silverado is built to conquer Canadian winters and the demands of everyday life.

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Onstar
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Black Running Boards

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Boxliner
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
TRI FOLD TONNEAU COVER
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

705-627-0123
