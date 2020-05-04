2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Convenience
-
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- HID Headlights
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Seating
-
- Split Bench Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Driver Restriction Features
- ENGINE 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction with (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 3...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.