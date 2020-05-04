Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

Paul Sadlon Motors

550 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 5A2

705-726-1811

$250,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,285KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4948692
  • Stock #: 103498A
  • VIN: 1GCVKNEH2HZ286422
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction with (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 3...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

