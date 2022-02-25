Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

100,279 KM

Details Features

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

  1. 1648146954
  2. 1648146959
  3. 1648146980
  4. 1648146989
  5. 1648146997
  6. 1648147009
  7. 1648147014
  8. 1648147023
  9. 1648147028
  10. 1648147034
  11. 1648147048
  12. 1648147056
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

100,279KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8372313
  • Stock #: 0282
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC5HZ370282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 100,279 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayfield Auto Sales

2017 Kia Soul SX Tur...
 112,790 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler S...
 179,810 KM
$23,988 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 SXT Re...
 69,642 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic

Email Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

Call Dealer

705-739-XXXX

(click to show)

705-739-9100

Alternate Numbers
1-800-381-9996
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory