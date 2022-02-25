$34,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
Bayfield Auto Sales
705-739-9100
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Location
Bayfield Auto Sales
119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2
705-739-9100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
100,279KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8372313
- Stock #: 0282
- VIN: 1GCVKPEC5HZ370282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 100,279 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bayfield Auto Sales
Bayfield Auto Sales
119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2