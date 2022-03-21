Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

111,900 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab LT 6.5 FOOT BOX!!

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab LT 6.5 FOOT BOX!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8965576
  Stock #: 2649E
  VIN: 3GCUKRECXHG314443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,900 KM

Vehicle Description

THE SILVERADO LT IS THE TRUE NORTH EDITION WITH THE Z71 OFF ROAD PACKAGE AND NAVIGATION!! IT IS ALSO A CREW CAB WITH A 6.5 FOOT BOX. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, BLACK RUNNING BOARDS, LINEX BOXLINER, POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOW, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES. BOSE STEREO, SIRIUS XM RADIO. BLUETOOTH, POWER PEDALS AND A WIRELESS CHARGING STATION. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

