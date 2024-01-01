Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>THE SPARK IS A PERFECT FOR THE FIRST TIME CAR OWNER. IT IS EASY TO PARK, INEXPENSIVE TO OWN AND WILL EASILY GET YOU WHERE YOU NEED TO GO!!  IT IS EQUIPPED WITH POWER SUNROOF, ONSTAR, SIRIUS XM RADIO, PUSH BUTTON START AND MANY MORE OPTIONS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.</p>

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

93,500 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT RS PACKAGE/SUNROOF!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT RS PACKAGE/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1724768167
  2. 1724768171
  3. 1724768175
  4. 1724768179
  5. 1724768184
  6. 1724768186
  7. 1724768190
  8. 1724768194
  9. 1724768198
  10. 1724768202
  11. 1724768206
  12. 1724768210
  13. 1724768213
  14. 1724768218
  15. 1724768222
  16. 1724768227
  17. 1724768231
  18. 1724768235
  19. 1724768239
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JD6SB9H4121262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,500 KM

Vehicle Description

THE SPARK IS A PERFECT FOR THE FIRST TIME CAR OWNER. IT IS EASY TO PARK, INEXPENSIVE TO OWN AND WILL EASILY GET YOU WHERE YOU NEED TO GO!!  IT IS EQUIPPED WITH POWER SUNROOF, ONSTAR, SIRIUS XM RADIO, PUSH BUTTON START AND MANY MORE OPTIONS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SES AWD NAVIGATION/LEATHER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Ford EcoSport SES AWD NAVIGATION/LEATHER!! 116,500 KM SOLD
Used 2016 RAM 1500 Sport REGULAR CAB/SHORT BOX/4X4/NAVIGATION!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 RAM 1500 Sport REGULAR CAB/SHORT BOX/4X4/NAVIGATION!! 162,800 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom BLACKED OUT!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom BLACKED OUT!! 88,600 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Sonic