2017 Chevrolet Spark

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Split Bench Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
- WiFi Hotspot
- Smart Device Integration
- ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
- Requires Subscription
