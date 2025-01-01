Menu
Get ready to experience spacious comfort and versatile style with this 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT2. This 7-passenger SUV, proudly offered by Eckert Auto Sales, boasts a sleek Burgundy exterior and a sophisticated Black leather interior. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, ready to tackle any adventure. With 96,300km on the odometer, this Traverse is in excellent condition and ready to become your next family companion.

This Traverse LT2 comes fully loaded with features designed to enhance every drive. Imagine enjoying the convenience of a spacious interior, perfect for family trips or hauling cargo. The leather seating provides luxurious comfort, while the powerful V6 engine delivers confident acceleration. The Traverse is also equipped with a user-friendly infotainment system and a host of safety features that put your mind at ease.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1GNKRHKD0HJ153164

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

