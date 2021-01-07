Menu
2017 Chevrolet Trax

82,300 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Chevrolet Trax

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LS/REAR CARGO COVER/LOTS OF ROOM!!

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LS/REAR CARGO COVER/LOTS OF ROOM!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6479047
  • Stock #: 2372E
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB1HL163443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,300 KM

Vehicle Description

THE TRAX HAS LOTS OF ROOM. DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH REAR CARGO COVER, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
