2017 Chevrolet Trax

200,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

LT

Location

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: X0088A
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB1HL285704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

