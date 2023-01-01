2017 Dodge Challenger

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 0 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10468053

10468053 Stock #: 28602U

28602U VIN: 2C3CDZDJ9HH629101

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 28602U

Mileage 18,010 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.