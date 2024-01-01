$24,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Challenger
SXT SUNROOF/DUAL EXHAUST!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this eye-catching 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT! With its vibrant orange exterior and sleek coupe design, this muscle car is sure to make a statement wherever you go. This Challenger SXT is equipped with a powerful 3.6L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission for a thrilling ride. The interior features comfortable black bucket seats and a host of modern amenities to keep you connected and entertained.
Enjoy the open air with the sunroof, listen to your favourite tunes with the SiriusXM radio, and keep your valuables secure with the keyless entry and security system. The rearview camera and push-button start add an extra layer of convenience, while the heated mirrors and anti-lock brakes ensure your safety in all weather conditions.
This Challenger has only 87,800km on the odometer, making it a great value for those looking for a reliable and stylish ride. Come visit Eckert Auto Sales today to check it out!
For more information call us today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
