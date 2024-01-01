Menu
Get ready to turn heads in this eye-catching 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT! With its vibrant orange exterior and sleek coupe design, this muscle car is sure to make a statement wherever you go. This Challenger SXT is equipped with a powerful 3.6L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission for a thrilling ride. The interior features comfortable black bucket seats and a host of modern amenities to keep you connected and entertained.

Enjoy the open air with the sunroof, listen to your favourite tunes with the SiriusXM radio, and keep your valuables secure with the keyless entry and security system. The rearview camera and push-button start add an extra layer of convenience, while the heated mirrors and anti-lock brakes ensure your safety in all weather conditions.

This Challenger has only 87,800km on the odometer, making it a great value for those looking for a reliable and stylish ride. Come visit Eckert Auto Sales today to check it out!

For more information call us today (705)797-1100.

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2C3CDZAG3HH588487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to turn heads in this eye-catching 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT! With its vibrant orange exterior and sleek coupe design, this muscle car is sure to make a statement wherever you go. This Challenger SXT is equipped with a powerful 3.6L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission for a thrilling ride. The interior features comfortable black bucket seats and a host of modern amenities to keep you connected and entertained.

Enjoy the open air with the sunroof, listen to your favourite tunes with the SiriusXM radio, and keep your valuables secure with the keyless entry and security system. The rearview camera and push-button start add an extra layer of convenience, while the heated mirrors and anti-lock brakes ensure your safety in all weather conditions.

This Challenger has only 87,800km on the odometer, making it a great value for those looking for a reliable and stylish ride. Come visit Eckert Auto Sales today to check it out!

For more information call us today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Black Alloys

