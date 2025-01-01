Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Get ready to turn heads with this stunning 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT BLACK TOP EDITION/SUNROOF!! in eye-catching Orange. This coupe has the power and style to make a statement, whether youre cruising down the highway or parked at your local coffee shop. This Challenger is a head-turner with its aggressive styling, bold lines and blacked out accents. The black interior adds a touch of luxury, while the sunroof lets you enjoy the open air on sunny days.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>The 3.6L V6 engine delivers plenty of power for a thrilling driving experience, while the automatic transmission makes for smooth and effortless shifting. This Challenger boasts a long list of features that make it both practical and fun to drive. With only 87,800km on the odometer, this vehicle is just getting broken in and ready for many more miles of enjoyment.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Eckert Auto Sales is proud to offer this beauty. For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</p>

2017 Dodge Challenger

87,800 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT BLACK TOP EDITION/SUNROOF!!

Watch This Vehicle
12199036

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT BLACK TOP EDITION/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1739988670
  2. 1739988672
  3. 1739988673
  4. 1739988675
  5. 1739988676
  6. 1739988677
  7. 1739988679
  8. 1739988680
  9. 1739988681
  10. 1739988683
  11. 1739988684
  12. 1739988686
  13. 1739988687
  14. 1739988689
  15. 1739988690
  16. 1739988691
  17. 1739988694
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDZAG3HH588485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to turn heads with this stunning 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT BLACK TOP EDITION/SUNROOF!! in eye-catching Orange. This coupe has the power and style to make a statement, whether you're cruising down the highway or parked at your local coffee shop. This Challenger is a head-turner with its aggressive styling, bold lines and blacked out accents. The black interior adds a touch of luxury, while the sunroof lets you enjoy the open air on sunny days.

The 3.6L V6 engine delivers plenty of power for a thrilling driving experience, while the automatic transmission makes for smooth and effortless shifting. This Challenger boasts a long list of features that make it both practical and fun to drive. With only 87,800km on the odometer, this vehicle is just getting broken in and ready for many more miles of enjoyment.

Eckert Auto Sales is proud to offer this beauty. For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express BLACK ALLOYS!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express BLACK ALLOYS!! 139,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SEL AWD/BLIND SPOT MONITOR!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Mitsubishi RVR SEL AWD/BLIND SPOT MONITOR!! 124,600 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWD/BLIND SPOT MONITOR!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWD/BLIND SPOT MONITOR!! 93,500 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Challenger