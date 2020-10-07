Menu
2017 Dodge Challenger

53,400 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

R/T/6-SPEED MANUAL!!

2017 Dodge Challenger

R/T/6-SPEED MANUAL!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6047157
  • Stock #: 2347E
  • VIN: 2C3CDZBT2HH588444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,400 KM

Vehicle Description

THE CHALLENGER RT HAS A 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH HEATED AND COOLED POWER LEATHER SEATS AND A REVERSE CAMERA!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
COOLED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sport Mode
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
DUAL EXHAUST
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
20" BLACKED OUT WHEELS
HUSKY FITTED MATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

