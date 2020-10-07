2017 Dodge Challenger

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat COOLED SEATS Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Sport Mode Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot 20" BLACKED OUT WHEELS HUSKY FITTED MATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.