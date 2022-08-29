Menu
2017 Dodge Charger

141,499 KM

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

141,499KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9319789
  • Stock #: 28378UQ
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG9HH526032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,499 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

