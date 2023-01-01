$33,995+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
2017 Dodge Charger
R/T LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
94,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9622741
- VIN: 2C3CDXCT3HH588582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,800 KM
Vehicle Description
BUY THIS SWEET RIDE FOR YOUR HONEY THIS YEAR!! THE BLACK AND RED LEATHER SEATS ARE CRYING OUT TAKE ME FOR A RIDE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL EXHAUST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND A REAR SPOILER. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Proximity Key
