Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Charger

94,800 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger

R/T LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Charger

R/T LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

  1. 1676497890
  2. 1676497891
  3. 1676497893
  4. 1676497894
  5. 1676497897
  6. 1676497899
  7. 1676497900
  8. 1676497901
  9. 1676497903
  10. 1676497904
  11. 1676497906
  12. 1676497908
  13. 1676497912
  14. 1676497914
  15. 1676497915
  16. 1676497917
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622741
  • VIN: 2C3CDXCT3HH588582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,800 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY THIS SWEET RIDE FOR YOUR HONEY THIS YEAR!! THE BLACK AND RED LEATHER SEATS ARE CRYING OUT TAKE ME FOR A RIDE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL EXHAUST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND A REAR SPOILER. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2017 Ford Edge Titan...
 92,600 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang Ec...
 47,300 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-9 GT A...
 128,100 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Quick Links
Directions Inventory