2017 Dodge Charger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9739003

9739003 VIN: 2C3CDXCT3HH588581

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 94,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Cooled Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key

