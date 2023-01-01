Menu
2017 Dodge Charger

94,800 KM

Details

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger

R/T NAVIGATION/PUSH BUTTON START!!

2017 Dodge Charger

R/T NAVIGATION/PUSH BUTTON START!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9739003
  • VIN: 2C3CDXCT3HH588581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,800 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY THIS SWEET RIDE FOR YOUR HONEY THIS YEAR!! THE BLACK AND RED LEATHER SEATS ARE CRYING OUT TAKE ME FOR A RIDE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL EXHAUST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND A REAR SPOILER. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

