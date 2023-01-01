$33,995+ tax & licensing
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2017 Dodge Charger
R/T NAVIGATION/PUSH BUTTON START!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
94,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9739003
- VIN: 2C3CDXCT3HH588581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
BUY THIS SWEET RIDE FOR YOUR HONEY THIS YEAR!! THE BLACK AND RED LEATHER SEATS ARE CRYING OUT TAKE ME FOR A RIDE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL EXHAUST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND A REAR SPOILER. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
