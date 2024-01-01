$16,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
132,840KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0HR884019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2641
- Mileage 132,840 KM
Vehicle Description
Smart Wheels - Your Trusted Used Car Dealership - Quality Cars, Exceptional Service!
2017 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT
Body Type: MINI-VAN
Body Sub Type: PASSENGER
Transmission: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Doors: 4
Drive Type: FWD
Key features: stow and go DVD, rear a/c and heater Cruize control, intermittent front and rear wipers, keyless entry multi-function remote, latch system child seat anchors.
Purchase price: $16888 plus HST and LICENSING
Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: (705)721-1341
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Door courtesy lights
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Front stabilizer bar
3.16 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Body-color body side moldings
Automatic hazard warning lights
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
14.3 STEERING RATIO
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CARGO NET STORAGE
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED REAR AIR CONDITIONING
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
