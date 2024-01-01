Menu
2017 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE featuring Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Heated Side Mirrors, Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels, Lip Spoiler, LED Brakelights, Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off and more.<br><br>Purchase price: $15,988 plus HST and LICENSING<br><br>Safety package is available for $799 and includes Ontario Certification, 3 month or 3000 km Lubrico warranty ($1000 per claim) and oil change.<br>If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.<br><br>CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE<br><br>WARRANTY: Extended warranty with variety terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.<br>FINANCING: Regardless of your credit score, we are committed to assisting you in obtaining a customized car loan that suits your specific circumstances. Our goal is to help you enhance your credit score significantly by the time you complete your loan term. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.<br>TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.<br><br>Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership OMVIC Registered Dealer<br>642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5<br>Phone: 705-721-1341 ext 201<br>Email: Info@swcarsales.ca<br>Web: www.swcarsales.ca<br>Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information<br>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

127,960 KM

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,960KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9HR663096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,960 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE featuring Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Heated Side Mirrors, Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels, Lip Spoiler, LED Brakelights, Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off and more.

Purchase price: $15,988 plus HST and LICENSING

Safety package is available for $799 and includes Ontario Certification, 3 month or 3000 km Lubrico warranty ($1000 per claim) and oil change.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE

WARRANTY: Extended warranty with variety terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Regardless of your credit score, we are committed to assisting you in obtaining a customized car loan that suits your specific circumstances. Our goal is to help you enhance your credit score significantly by the time you complete your loan term. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.

Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership OMVIC Registered Dealer
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: 705-721-1341 ext 201
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Door courtesy lights
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console

Mechanical

Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Front stabilizer bar
3.16 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Comfort

Dual front air conditioning zones

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Body-color body side moldings
Automatic hazard warning lights
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
14.3 STEERING RATIO
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CARGO NET STORAGE
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED REAR AIR CONDITIONING
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan