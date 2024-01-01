Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 4D Passenger Van Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD<br><br>Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.<br><br>White

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

170,560 KM

Details

$18,595

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT PLATINUM MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED | HEATED 1ST & 2ND ROW SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | STOW'N'GO | 3 ZO

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT PLATINUM MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED | HEATED 1ST & 2ND ROW SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | STOW'N'GO | 3 ZO

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,560KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG2HR775041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 170,560 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 4D Passenger Van Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD

Recent Arrival!


| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.

White

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

$18,595

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan