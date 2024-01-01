Menu
Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn SXT Premium Plus, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

147,524 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
SXT Premium Plus

11916599

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
147,524KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7HR793393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour OCTANE RED
  • Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 147,524 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn SXT Premium Plus, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
Octane Red
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System
LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK LEATHER FRONT BUCKET W/SUEDE INSERTS
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w...
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Radio: 430 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 2nd-Row Power Windows Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings Premium Interior Accents Body-Colour Sill Applique ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

