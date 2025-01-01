Menu
Looking for a reliable and spacious vehicle for your family? Look no further than this pristine 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This minivan is ready to take on all your adventures, offering a blend of practicality, comfort, and style. With its sleek white exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, youll be riding in comfort and sophistication.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This Grand Caravan GT is powered by a responsive 3.6L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission, providing a smooth and efficient driving experience. This family-friendly van comes equipped with convenient features designed to make every drive a breeze. This vehicle has been well-maintained and has 152,700km on the odometer.

Here are some of the features that make this Grand Caravan GT stand out:

Leather Seating: Sink into the comfort of premium leather seats.
Power Doors: Effortlessly load and unload passengers and cargo with convenient power sliding doors.
Powerful Engine: Experience reliable performance with the robust 3.6L V6 engine.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips and everyday errands.
Flexible Fuel: Runs on Flex Fuel for maximum fuel efficiency. The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

152,700 KM

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT LEATHER/POWER DOORS!!

12936131

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT LEATHER/POWER DOORS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG3HR607473

  Exterior Colour: White
  Interior Colour: Black
  Body Style: Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type: Flex Fuel
  Drive Type: Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission: Automatic
  Engine: 6-cylinder
  Doors: 4-door
  Passengers: 7
  Mileage: 152,700 KM

Looking for a reliable and spacious vehicle for your family? Look no further than this pristine 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This minivan is ready to take on all your adventures, offering a blend of practicality, comfort, and style. With its sleek white exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, you'll be riding in comfort and sophistication.

This Grand Caravan GT is powered by a responsive 3.6L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission, providing a smooth and efficient driving experience. This family-friendly van comes equipped with convenient features designed to make every drive a breeze. This vehicle has been well-maintained and has 152,700km on the odometer.

Here are some of the features that make this Grand Caravan GT stand out:

  • Leather Seating: Sink into the comfort of premium leather seats.
  • Power Doors: Effortlessly load and unload passengers and cargo with convenient power sliding doors.
  • Powerful Engine: Experience reliable performance with the robust 3.6L V6 engine.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips and everyday errands.
  • Flexible Fuel: Runs on Flex Fuel for maximum fuel efficiency.

Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the comfort and convenience of this exceptional Dodge Grand Caravan GT!

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
New Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
New Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Included

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan