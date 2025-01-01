$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT LEATHER/POWER DOORS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 152,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious vehicle for your family? Look no further than this pristine 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This minivan is ready to take on all your adventures, offering a blend of practicality, comfort, and style. With its sleek white exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, you'll be riding in comfort and sophistication.
This Grand Caravan GT is powered by a responsive 3.6L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission, providing a smooth and efficient driving experience. This family-friendly van comes equipped with convenient features designed to make every drive a breeze. This vehicle has been well-maintained and has 152,700km on the odometer.
Here are some of the features that make this Grand Caravan GT stand out:
- Leather Seating: Sink into the comfort of premium leather seats.
- Power Doors: Effortlessly load and unload passengers and cargo with convenient power sliding doors.
- Powerful Engine: Experience reliable performance with the robust 3.6L V6 engine.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips and everyday errands.
- Flexible Fuel: Runs on Flex Fuel for maximum fuel efficiency.
Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the comfort and convenience of this exceptional Dodge Grand Caravan GT!
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
