$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT/NEW TIRES/POWER LIFTGATE!!
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 152,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Eckert Auto Sales has just the minivan for you: a pristine white 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT. This versatile van, with 152,700km on the odometer, is ready to tackle everything your busy life throws its way, from school runs to weekend getaways. The sleek white exterior houses a comfortable black interior, making every journey a pleasure.
Under the hood, you'll find a powerful yet efficient 3.6L V6 engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable ride. This Grand Caravan GT is loaded with features designed to make your life easier. And with NEW TIRES, you'll be rolling with confidence!
Here are five features that make this Grand Caravan GT stand out:
- Power Liftgate: Effortlessly load and unload groceries, sports equipment, and everything in between.
- GT Trim: Enjoy a sporty look and feel with premium interior touches.
- New Tires: Drive with peace of mind knowing this van has brand-new tires, ready for any road.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers, cargo, and everything in between.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Flex-Fuel capabilities provide excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
