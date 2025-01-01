Menu
Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Eckert Auto Sales has just the minivan for you: a pristine white 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT. This versatile van, with 152,700km on the odometer, is ready to tackle everything your busy life throws its way, from school runs to weekend getaways. The sleek white exterior houses a comfortable black interior, making every journey a pleasure.

Under the hood, youll find a powerful yet efficient 3.6L V6 engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable ride. This Grand Caravan GT is loaded with features designed to make your life easier. And with NEW TIRES, youll be rolling with confidence!

Here are five features that make this Grand Caravan GT stand out:

Power Liftgate: Effortlessly load and unload groceries, sports equipment, and everything in between.
GT Trim: Enjoy a sporty look and feel with premium interior touches.
New Tires: Drive with peace of mind knowing this van has brand-new tires, ready for any road.
Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers, cargo, and everything in between.
Fuel-Efficient Engine: Flex-Fuel capabilities provide excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

152,700 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT/NEW TIRES/POWER LIFTGATE!!

13046951

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT/NEW TIRES/POWER LIFTGATE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG3HR607472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 152,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Eckert Auto Sales has just the minivan for you: a pristine white 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT. This versatile van, with 152,700km on the odometer, is ready to tackle everything your busy life throws its way, from school runs to weekend getaways. The sleek white exterior houses a comfortable black interior, making every journey a pleasure.

Under the hood, you'll find a powerful yet efficient 3.6L V6 engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable ride. This Grand Caravan GT is loaded with features designed to make your life easier. And with NEW TIRES, you'll be rolling with confidence!

Here are five features that make this Grand Caravan GT stand out:

  • Power Liftgate: Effortlessly load and unload groceries, sports equipment, and everything in between.
  • GT Trim: Enjoy a sporty look and feel with premium interior touches.
  • New Tires: Drive with peace of mind knowing this van has brand-new tires, ready for any road.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers, cargo, and everything in between.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Flex-Fuel capabilities provide excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan