$17,995+ taxes & licensing
GT WITH POWER DOORS & REAR LIFTGATE!!
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 152,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a family-friendly vehicle that's ready for anything? Eckert Auto Sales is proud to offer this well-maintained 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT! This versatile minivan, with just 152,700km on the odometer, is the perfect blend of practicality and comfort, making it an excellent choice for busy families or anyone who needs ample space and convenience. Its timeless white exterior is paired with a sleek black interior, creating a stylish and inviting cabin.
Under the hood, you'll find a reliable 3.6L V6 engine, ready to provide smooth and efficient performance for all your driving needs. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for easy handling, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway. With its four doors, this Grand Caravan ensures effortless access for everyone, making loading and unloading a breeze.
Here are five reasons why this 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT from Eckert Auto Sales is a must-see:
- Power Doors & Rear Liftgate: Say goodbye to wrestling with doors! These features provide ultimate convenience, making it easy to load groceries, gear, or passengers.
- Spacious Interior: This minivan offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips, sports practices, or everyday errands.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 3.6L V6 engine offers a great balance of power and efficiency, helping you save money at the pump.
- Reliable Performance: Dodge Grand Caravans are known for their dependability, providing peace of mind on the road.
- Versatile Design: With its adaptable seating configurations, this minivan can be customized to meet all your needs.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
