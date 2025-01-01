Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a family-friendly vehicle thats ready for anything? Eckert Auto Sales is proud to offer this well-maintained 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT! This versatile minivan, with just 152,700km on the odometer, is the perfect blend of practicality and comfort, making it an excellent choice for busy families or anyone who needs ample space and convenience. Its timeless white exterior is paired with a sleek black interior, creating a stylish and inviting cabin.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Under the hood, youll find a reliable 3.6L V6 engine, ready to provide smooth and efficient performance for all your driving needs. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for easy handling, whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway. With its four doors, this Grand Caravan ensures effortless access for everyone, making loading and unloading a breeze.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are five reasons why this 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT from Eckert Auto Sales is a must-see:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Power Doors & Rear Liftgate:</span> Say goodbye to wrestling with doors! These features provide ultimate convenience, making it easy to load groceries, gear, or passengers.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Spacious Interior:</span> This minivan offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips, sports practices, or everyday errands.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</span> The 3.6L V6 engine offers a great balance of power and efficiency, helping you save money at the pump.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Reliable Performance:</span> Dodge Grand Caravans are known for their dependability, providing peace of mind on the road.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Versatile Design:</span> With its adaptable seating configurations, this minivan can be customized to meet all your needs.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

152,700 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT WITH POWER DOORS & REAR LIFTGATE!!

Watch This Vehicle
13146340

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT WITH POWER DOORS & REAR LIFTGATE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1762371168925
  2. 1762371169376
  3. 1762371169797
  4. 1762371170232
  5. 1762371170658
  6. 1762371171049
  7. 1762371171452
  8. 1762371171849
  9. 1762371172248
  10. 1762371172637
  11. 1762371173032
  12. 1762371173440
  13. 1762371173854
  14. 1762371174238
  15. 1762371174608
  16. 1762371174999
  17. 1762371175369
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG3HR607471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 152,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a family-friendly vehicle that's ready for anything? Eckert Auto Sales is proud to offer this well-maintained 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT! This versatile minivan, with just 152,700km on the odometer, is the perfect blend of practicality and comfort, making it an excellent choice for busy families or anyone who needs ample space and convenience. Its timeless white exterior is paired with a sleek black interior, creating a stylish and inviting cabin.

Under the hood, you'll find a reliable 3.6L V6 engine, ready to provide smooth and efficient performance for all your driving needs. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for easy handling, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway. With its four doors, this Grand Caravan ensures effortless access for everyone, making loading and unloading a breeze.

Here are five reasons why this 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT from Eckert Auto Sales is a must-see:

  • Power Doors & Rear Liftgate: Say goodbye to wrestling with doors! These features provide ultimate convenience, making it easy to load groceries, gear, or passengers.
  • Spacious Interior: This minivan offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips, sports practices, or everyday errands.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 3.6L V6 engine offers a great balance of power and efficiency, helping you save money at the pump.
  • Reliable Performance: Dodge Grand Caravans are known for their dependability, providing peace of mind on the road.
  • Versatile Design: With its adaptable seating configurations, this minivan can be customized to meet all your needs.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
New Tires
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT WITH POWER DOORS & REAR LIFTGATE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT WITH POWER DOORS & REAR LIFTGATE!! 152,700 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab WITH TONNEAU COVER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab WITH TONNEAU COVER!! 140,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chrysler 300 300S AWD WITH PANARAMIC SUNROOF!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2023 Chrysler 300 300S AWD WITH PANARAMIC SUNROOF!! 85,300 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan