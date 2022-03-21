Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

102,178 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 8688116
  2. 8688116
  3. 8688116
  4. 8688116
  5. 8688116
  6. 8688116
  7. 8688116
  8. 8688116
  9. 8688116
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

102,178KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8688116
  • Stock #: 28214U
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1HR877922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,178 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2022 Honda Civic LX ...
 6,886 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Classi...
 12 KM
$56,798 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 ProMas...
 11 KM
$56,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory