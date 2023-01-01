Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

101,735 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

CVP/SXT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

101,735KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9627697
  • Stock #: 28446U
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR626817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,735 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
