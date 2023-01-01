$23,986 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 8 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9685696

9685696 Stock #: 28455AU

28455AU VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR662751

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 28455AU

Mileage 85,803 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.