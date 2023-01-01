Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

85,803 KM

Details Features

$23,986

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

CVP/SXT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

85,803KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9685696
  • Stock #: 28455AU
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR662751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 28455AU
  • Mileage 85,803 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-XXXX

705-726-0393

