2017 Dodge Ram 1500

72,620 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1-800-403-3225

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,620KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6204096
  Stock #: 22941A
  VIN: 3C6RR7KT5HG618359

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 72,620 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

