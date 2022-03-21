$29,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Fiat 124 Spider
2dr Conv Abarth LEATHER/DUAL EXHAUST!!
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
31,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8823446
- VIN: JC1NFAEK1H0125961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 31,300 KM
Vehicle Description
THE FIAT SPYDER ABARTH WILL BRING YOU LOTS OF FUN IN THE SUMMER, WITH THE ROOF DOWN AND PUT ON THE SPORT MODE AND OFF YOU GO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BREMBO BRAKES, DUAL EXHAUST, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX AND XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top
