2017 Fiat 124 Spider

31,300 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

Abarth LEATHER/BREMBO BRAKES!!

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

Abarth LEATHER/BREMBO BRAKES!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

31,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9002923
  VIN: JC1NFAEK1H0125962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 31,300 KM

Vehicle Description

THE FIAT SPYDER ABARTH WILL BRING YOU LOTS OF FUN IN THE SUMMER, WITH THE ROOF DOWN AND PUT ON THE SPORT MODE AND OFF YOU GO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BREMBO BRAKES, DUAL EXHAUST, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX AND XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
