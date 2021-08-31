Menu
2017 Ford Edge

100,600 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

SEL NAVIGATION/LANE DEPARTURE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8013294
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J92HBC18567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,600 KM

Vehicle Description

THE FORD EDGE IS A GREAT CHOICE IF YOU WANT SOMETHING MODERN, FUEL EFFCIENT AND COMFORTABEL!!  IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seatbelt Air Bag

