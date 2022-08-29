$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2017 Ford Edge
2017 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
92,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9310435
- VIN: 2FMPK4K86HBC56740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,600 KM
Vehicle Description
RIDE IN STYLE AND COMFORT WITH THE EDGE TITANIUM!! IT HAS EVERYTHING FROM A PANARAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION TO POWER HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS. EVEN THE REAR SEATS ARE HEATED WOW!! THE EDGE IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER LIFTGATE, PUSH BUTTON START, USB, IPOD AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1