Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Edge

62,896 KM

Details Features

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

  1. 1671208299
  2. 1671208306
  3. 1671208321
  4. 1671208329
  5. 1671208350
  6. 1671208366
  7. 1671208374
  8. 1671208382
  9. 1671208411
  10. 1671208421
  11. 1671208430
  12. 1671208444
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

62,896KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9406240
  • Stock #: 3017
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J98HBC23017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3017
  • Mileage 62,896 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayfield Auto Sales

2021 Ford EcoSport SE
 245 KM
$29,988 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 126,596 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 21,677 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic

Email Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

Call Dealer

705-739-XXXX

(click to show)

705-739-9100

Alternate Numbers
1-800-381-9996
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory