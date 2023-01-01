Menu
2017 Ford Escape

130,200 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!

2017 Ford Escape

SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10500258
  • Stock #: 2824E
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G92HUB10168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,200 KM

Vehicle Description

THE ALL WHEEL DRIVE FORD ESCAPE BENEFITS FROM AN ADVANCED POWER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM THAT MAKES IT A CAPABLE HANDLER AS WELL AS A SOLID ALL-WEATHER CHOICE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

