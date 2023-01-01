Menu
2017 Ford Escape

120,282 KM

Details Description Features

$16,283

+ tax & licensing
$16,283

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

REAR CAMERA | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | FWD

2017 Ford Escape

REAR CAMERA | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | FWD

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,283

+ taxes & licensing

120,282KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10611615
  • Stock #: Y0494B
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD2HUE60948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,282 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2017 Ford Escape SE - Where Versatility Meets Style and Capability!



Impressive Performance:

The 2017 Ford Escape SE is a compact SUV designed to provide both performance and efficiency. Under the hood, you'll find a spirited 1.5L 4-cylinder engine that delivers a perfect balance of power and fuel economy. This engine is ideal for navigating city streets, venturing off-road, and even tackling light towing duties.



Modern and Dynamic Design:

The Escape SE boasts a contemporary and aerodynamic exterior design. Its bold front grille, sleek lines, and available alloy wheels give it a dynamic presence on the road, making it a perfect match for those with an active lifestyle.



Comfortable and Spacious Interior:

Step inside, and you'll be greeted by an interior designed for comfort and practicality. The cabin offers ample space, and the seats are supportive, ensuring a pleasant ride for both the driver and passengers. Whether you're running errands or embarking on a road trip, the Escape SE has the space and comfort you need.



Cutting-Edge Technology:

The infotainment system includes a user-friendly touchscreen display, providing seamless smartphone integration and available navigation. It keeps you connected, entertained, and well-informed during your drives.



Key Features:



The Escape SE delivers a blend of spirited performance and fuel efficiency, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of driving scenarios.

Advanced safety and driver-assist technologies enhance your confidence and security on the road, whether you're navigating traffic or venturing off the beaten path.

With available all-wheel drive, you're prepared for varying road conditions and light off-road adventures.

Ford's reputation for durability and longevity ensures that this SUV is built to withstand the rigors of daily use.

The 2017 Ford Escape SE is more than just an SUV; it's a versatile and stylish companion for all your journeys. Whether you're a professional seeking a reliable and efficient commuter, an outdoor enthusiast with a taste for adventure, or a small family looking for a comfortable and well-equipped SUV, the Ford Escape SE offers a perfect blend of style, versatility, and innovative technology to meet your needs.



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions expected.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

