$16,283+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-737-2313
2017 Ford Escape
REAR CAMERA | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | FWD
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,283
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10611615
- Stock #: Y0494B
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD2HUE60948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,282 KM
Vehicle Description
Impressive Performance:
The 2017 Ford Escape SE is a compact SUV designed to provide both performance and efficiency. Under the hood, you'll find a spirited 1.5L 4-cylinder engine that delivers a perfect balance of power and fuel economy. This engine is ideal for navigating city streets, venturing off-road, and even tackling light towing duties.
Modern and Dynamic Design:
The Escape SE boasts a contemporary and aerodynamic exterior design. Its bold front grille, sleek lines, and available alloy wheels give it a dynamic presence on the road, making it a perfect match for those with an active lifestyle.
Comfortable and Spacious Interior:
Step inside, and you'll be greeted by an interior designed for comfort and practicality. The cabin offers ample space, and the seats are supportive, ensuring a pleasant ride for both the driver and passengers. Whether you're running errands or embarking on a road trip, the Escape SE has the space and comfort you need.
Cutting-Edge Technology:
The infotainment system includes a user-friendly touchscreen display, providing seamless smartphone integration and available navigation. It keeps you connected, entertained, and well-informed during your drives.
Key Features:
The Escape SE delivers a blend of spirited performance and fuel efficiency, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of driving scenarios.
Advanced safety and driver-assist technologies enhance your confidence and security on the road, whether you're navigating traffic or venturing off the beaten path.
With available all-wheel drive, you're prepared for varying road conditions and light off-road adventures.
Ford's reputation for durability and longevity ensures that this SUV is built to withstand the rigors of daily use.
The 2017 Ford Escape SE is more than just an SUV; it's a versatile and stylish companion for all your journeys. Whether you're a professional seeking a reliable and efficient commuter, an outdoor enthusiast with a taste for adventure, or a small family looking for a comfortable and well-equipped SUV, the Ford Escape SE offers a perfect blend of style, versatility, and innovative technology to meet your needs.
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions expected.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.