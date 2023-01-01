$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Escape
SE AWD DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!
2017 Ford Escape
SE AWD DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
130,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G92HUB10160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,200 KM
Vehicle Description
THE ALL WHEEL DRIVE FORD ESCAPE BENEFITS FROM AN ADVANCED POWER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM THAT MAKES IT A CAPABLE HANDLER AS WELL AS A SOLID ALL-WEATHER CHOICE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2017 Ford Escape