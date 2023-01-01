Menu
<p>THE ALL WHEEL DRIVE FORD ESCAPE BENEFITS FROM AN ADVANCED POWER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM THAT MAKES IT A CAPABLE HANDLER AS WELL AS A SOLID ALL-WEATHER CHOICE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

2017 Ford Escape

130,200 KM

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

130,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G92HUB10160

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Included

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
