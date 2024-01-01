$17,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE AWD/AUTO STOP START!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,200 KM
Vehicle Description
THE ALL WHEEL DRIVE FORD ESCAPE BENEFITS FROM AN ADVANCED DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM THAT MAKES IT A CAPABLE HANDLER AS WELL AS A SOLID ALL WEATHER CHOICE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100
